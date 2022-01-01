Buffalo chicken pizza in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about Roosters
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Saints Pizza
Saints Pizza
131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville
|SM-Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Seasoned chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Buffalo Mods menu to remove toppings!
|LG-Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.00
Seasoned chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Buffalo Mods menu to remove toppings!
|MED-Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Seasoned chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Buffalo Mods menu to remove toppings!
More about Roosters
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Roosters
4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters
Roosters
10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Mac's @ Mile Wide
Mac's @ Mile Wide
636 Barrett Ave, Louisville
|“Special” Buffalo chicken pizza
|$13.00
Buffalo base, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, topped with ranch drizzle, and celery!
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|14-Inch Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza
|$19.00
Diced red peppers, red onions and chicken, loaded with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend and topped with blue cheese crumbles, green onions and drizzled with buffalo sauce
|10-Inch Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza
|$14.00
Diced Red Peppers, Red Onions, Chicken, loaded with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend, topped with blue cheese crumbles, green onions drizzled with buffalo sauce