Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Buffalo Chicken Breast served on a Bun with Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Granville Pub
Item pic

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Our large hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise.
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Khalil's image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Khalil's

10966 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (717 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Khalil's
Bluegrass Brewing Co image

 

Bluegrass Brewing Co

300 W Main St, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Shaved Celery, Kaiser Roll
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co

