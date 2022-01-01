Buffalo chicken wraps in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11324 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville

Avg 4 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

