Bulgogi in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve bulgogi
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen House
1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Spicy Chicken Bulgogi Buns
|$8.50
|Bulgogi Buns
|$8.50
|Spicy chicken bulgogi bowl
|$11.50
White Buddha
12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville
|Bulgogi Beef Bowl with Yum-Yum Roll and Drink
|$11.00
Bulgogi Beef and Rice - Served with a Yum-Yum Sushi roll and soft Drink
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Wild Ginger
1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Spicy Bulgogi Beef
|$15.00
Beef and onions simmered in a ginger and sesame sauce
|Bulgogi Beef
|$15.00
Beef and onions simmered in a ginger and sesame sauce
Pokehana
436 W Market St, Louisville
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$9.95
Steak bulgogi with onions sauteed in our homemade garlic butter. Served with Korean Chili sauce.
|Pint Bulgogi Marinade
|$6.50
Our bulgogi sauce that you can use as a marinade at home! We won't tell anyone your secret.