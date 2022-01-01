Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve bulgogi

Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen House

1250 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Bulgogi Buns$8.50
Bulgogi Buns$8.50
Spicy chicken bulgogi bowl$11.50
More about Ramen House
White Buddha image

 

White Buddha

12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Beef Bowl with Yum-Yum Roll and Drink$11.00
Bulgogi Beef and Rice - Served with a Yum-Yum Sushi roll and soft Drink
More about White Buddha
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Bulgogi Beef$15.00
Beef and onions simmered in a ginger and sesame sauce
Bulgogi Beef$15.00
Beef and onions simmered in a ginger and sesame sauce
Spicy Bulgogi Beef$15.00
Beef and onions simmered in a ginger and sesame sauce
More about Wild Ginger
Bulgogi Bowl image

 

Pokehana

436 W Market St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Bowl$9.95
Steak bulgogi with onions sauteed in our homemade garlic butter. Served with Korean Chili sauce.
Pint Bulgogi Marinade$6.50
Our bulgogi sauce that you can use as a marinade at home! We won't tell anyone your secret.
More about Pokehana
Restaurant banner

 

Koreana restaurant 3 LLC

5009 Preston Highway, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Bulgogi$13.99
More about Koreana restaurant 3 LLC

