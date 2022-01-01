Burritos in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve burritos
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Jerk Burrito
|$14.00
grilled tortilla filled with black beans, rice, jerk beef, pineapple pepper relish, and smothered with queso
---
allergens: wheat, cashews, soy
Wild Eggs
153 English Station Rd, Louisville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
Naive Kitchen and Bar
1001 E Washington St, Louisville
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$15.00
JUST eggs, black beans, crispy hash, shishito salsa, American cheez (DF | GF | V)
Trifecta
1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville
|BYO Burrito
|$9.00
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and up to four fillings
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Cubean Burrito
|$16.00
Cuban black beans and Colby Jack cheese in flour tortilla. With Chipotle con Queso, sour cream, house tortilla chips and tomato cilantro salsa. Vegetarian.
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|BURRITO
|$8.75
Morning Fork
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Peppers, House Fried Tortilla Chips and Salsa
Noche Mexican BBQ
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Noche Burrito - Dinner
|$18.00
your choice of meat: chicken tinga,
carne asada, brisket, carnitas, pulled pork; stuffed with rice, refried beans, our 3 cheese blend, avocado, and topped with your choice of salsa and mole
Zombie Taco
100 West Washington Street, Louisville
|THE AMERICAN BURRITO
|$9.00
bacon, sausage, hash brown, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, jalapeno salsa, queso.
|ZOMBIE BURRITO
|$11.00
adobo chicken, pepper jack, pico de gallo, charred corn, black bean, carrot slaw