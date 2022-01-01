Burritos in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve burritos

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Burrito$14.00
grilled tortilla filled with black beans, rice, jerk beef, pineapple pepper relish, and smothered with queso
---
allergens: wheat, cashews, soy
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

153 English Station Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1441 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs
Naive Kitchen and Bar image

SALADS

Naive Kitchen and Bar

1001 E Washington St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1054 reviews)
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$15.00
JUST eggs, black beans, crispy hash, shishito salsa, American cheez (DF | GF | V)
More about Naive Kitchen and Bar
Trifecta image

PIZZA

Trifecta

1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BYO Burrito$9.00
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and up to four fillings
More about Trifecta
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Cubean Burrito$16.00
Cuban black beans and Colby Jack cheese in flour tortilla. With Chipotle con Queso, sour cream, house tortilla chips and tomato cilantro salsa. Vegetarian.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs
Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURRITO$8.75
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Veggie Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Peppers, House Fried Tortilla Chips and Salsa
More about Morning Fork
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (2902 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs
Noche Burrito - Dinner image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Noche Burrito - Dinner$18.00
your choice of meat: chicken tinga,
carne asada, brisket, carnitas, pulled pork; stuffed with rice, refried beans, our 3 cheese blend, avocado, and topped with your choice of salsa and mole
More about Noche Mexican BBQ
Item pic

TACOS

Zombie Taco

100 West Washington Street, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (78 reviews)
Takeout
THE AMERICAN BURRITO$9.00
bacon, sausage, hash brown, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, jalapeno salsa, queso.
ZOMBIE BURRITO$11.00
adobo chicken, pepper jack, pico de gallo, charred corn, black bean, carrot slaw
More about Zombie Taco

