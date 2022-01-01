Cake in Louisville

Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve cake

Yellow Cake image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Black Bean Cake image

SEAFOOD

Brasserie Provence

150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (1979 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Cake$17.00
Potatoes & Ratatouille
More about Brasserie Provence
Yellow Cake image

PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Best Damn Coffee Cake image

 

The Grales

1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Best Damn Coffee Cake$5.00
gooey brown sugar, cinnamon, sorghum, crunchy streusel top
More about The Grales
Main pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Cakes$9.00
With tart cherries and almonds on flash fried spinach topped with chipotle mayonnaise.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Item pic

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant

11300 Westport Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli Cake$6.49
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
Yellow Cake image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Dairy Free Cookies And Cream Cake image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Dairy Free Cookies And Cream Cake$6.00
dairy free, soy free
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
Cake Balls image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Buck's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Buck's Restaurant and Bar

425 W. Ormsby, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Buck's Restaurant and Bar

