Cake in Louisville

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville
|Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
SEAFOOD
Brasserie Provence
150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Black Bean Cake
|$17.00
Potatoes & Ratatouille
PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville
|Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
|Cake Balls
|$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
|Sweetheart Cake
|$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
The Grales
1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville
|Best Damn Coffee Cake
|$5.00
gooey brown sugar, cinnamon, sorghum, crunchy streusel top
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Black Bean Cakes
|$9.00
With tart cherries and almonds on flash fried spinach topped with chipotle mayonnaise.
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville
|Sweetheart Cake
|$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
|Cake Balls
|$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
|Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Milano Italian Restaurant
11300 Westport Rd, Louisville
|Cannoli Cake
|$6.49
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
|Cake Balls
|$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
|Sweetheart Cake
|$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
SANDWICHES
The Silly Axe Cafe
2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville
|Dairy Free Cookies And Cream Cake
|$6.00
dairy free, soy free
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Cake Balls
|$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
|Sweetheart Cake
|$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.