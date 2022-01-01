California rolls in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve california rolls

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar image

 

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy California Roll$7.50
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
River City Drafthouse image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

River City Drafthouse

1574 1/2 Bardstown rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (426 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$5.95
More about River City Drafthouse

