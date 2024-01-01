Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cashew chicken in
Louisville
/
Louisville
/
Cashew Chicken
Louisville restaurants that serve cashew chicken
All Thai'd Up
4812 Brownsboro Center, Windy Hills
No reviews yet
Gai Pad Med Mamuang (Chicken & Cashews)
$19.00
More about All Thai'd Up
Daisuki Sushi - 1604 Bardstown Road
1604 Bardstown Road, Louisville
No reviews yet
Thai cashew chicken
$13.00
More about Daisuki Sushi - 1604 Bardstown Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Roti
Samosa
Waffles
Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
Crab Rangoon
Beef Salad
Italian Calzones
Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore
Bardstown Road
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
NuLu
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Original Highlands
Avg 3.6
(7 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Butchertown
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
East Main
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Fern Creek
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Highlands- Cherokee Triangle
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Louisville to explore
New Albany
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Prospect
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Crestwood
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Radcliff
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Sellersburg
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bardstown
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(163 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2593 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(323 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(600 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston