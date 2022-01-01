Cheese pizza in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Saints Pizza
Saints Pizza
131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville
|Medium Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us!
Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us!
Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us!
Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!