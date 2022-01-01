Cheesecake in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about bar Vetti
PIZZA
bar Vetti
727 E market st, Louisville
|Cheesecake
|$13.00
Capriole Goat Cheese Cheesecake, almond cookie crust, orgeat pears, crunchy pasta, chocolate
More about Martini Italian Bistro
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Cheesecake
|$9.00
More about Goose Creek Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Cheesecake
|$4.99
More about Brasserie Provence
SEAFOOD
Brasserie Provence
150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$12.00
More about Gander American Grill
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Cheesecake
|$9.00
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Bristol Bar and Grille
614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville
|Lemon Cheesecake
|$7.00
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Mussel and Burger Bar
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Tiramisu Cheesecake
|$11.00
A delicious twist on two classics. Mascarpone cheesecake base with graham cracker crust, topped with coffee mascarpone mousse, espresso dipped ladyfingers and sweetened whipped mascarpone
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake
|$7.00
More about Le Moo
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Pecan Pie Cheesecake
|$13.00
Nila wafer crust, pecan pie filling, vanilla cheesecake, bourbon salted caramel
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|NY Style Cheesecake
|$11.00
House-Made New York Style Cheesecake, Rotational Topping
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Milano Italian Restaurant
11300 Westport Rd, Louisville
|Mascarpone Cheesecake
|$6.49
More about Granville Pub
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|Fried Raspberry CheeseCake
|$5.00
A Generous Portion of Cheesecake, Wrapped and Deep Fried. Tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar. Caramel Drizzled on top.
More about Hideout Pizzaria
Hideout Pizzaria
5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station
|STEAKHOUSE CHEESECAKE
|$4.50
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|N.Y. Style Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy New York Style Cheesecake Slice
More about Tha Drippin Crab
Tha Drippin Crab
1219 West Jefferson Street, Louisville
|Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake
|$10.00
|Hennessey Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
|$10.00
|Foster Animal Cookie Cheesecake
|$10.00