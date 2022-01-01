Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

PIZZA

bar Vetti

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$13.00
Capriole Goat Cheese Cheesecake, almond cookie crust, orgeat pears, crunchy pasta, chocolate
More about bar Vetti
Martini Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$9.00
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$4.99
More about Goose Creek Diner
80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NY Cheesecake$8.00
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
Brasserie Provence image

SEAFOOD

Brasserie Provence

150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (1979 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Cheesecake$12.00
More about Brasserie Provence
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$9.00
More about Gander American Grill
Bristol Bar and Grille image

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cheesecake$7.00
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Item pic

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu Cheesecake$11.00
A delicious twist on two classics. Mascarpone cheesecake base with graham cracker crust, topped with coffee mascarpone mousse, espresso dipped ladyfingers and sweetened whipped mascarpone
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake$7.00
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Pecan Pie Cheesecake image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pie Cheesecake$13.00
Nila wafer crust, pecan pie filling, vanilla cheesecake, bourbon salted caramel
More about Le Moo
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
NY Style Cheesecake$11.00
House-Made New York Style Cheesecake, Rotational Topping
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant

11300 Westport Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mascarpone Cheesecake$6.49
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Raspberry CheeseCake$5.00
A Generous Portion of Cheesecake, Wrapped and Deep Fried. Tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar. Caramel Drizzled on top.
More about Granville Pub
Hideout Pizzaria image

 

Hideout Pizzaria

5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAKHOUSE CHEESECAKE$4.50
More about Hideout Pizzaria
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
N.Y. Style Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy New York Style Cheesecake Slice
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Tha Drippin Crab image

 

Tha Drippin Crab

1219 West Jefferson Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake$10.00
Hennessey Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$10.00
Foster Animal Cookie Cheesecake$10.00
More about Tha Drippin Crab
VonSubs image

SANDWICHES

VonSubs

6006 Shepherdsville Road, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (2423 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
N.Y. Style Cheesecake$3.76
More about VonSubs

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Eel

Veggie Burgers

Cheese Pizza

Sweet Corn

Fried Rice

Crispy Tofu

Meatloaf

Curry Puffs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston