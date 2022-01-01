Cherry pies in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve cherry pies
PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville
Cherry Pie
$21.00
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville
Cherry Pie
$21.00
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.