Chicken biryani in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Sankalp Louisville

9008 Taylorsville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sofiani Biryani$15.99
(Served with raita and papad)
Hyderabadi Boneless Chicken Biryani$17.99
( The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with boneless chicken & fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
Hyerabadi Chicken Biryani$17.99
( The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with chicken & fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
Hyderabad House Lousville - 12412 Shelbyville Road

12412 Shelbyville Road, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani (Boneless)$18.00
