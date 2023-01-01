Chicken caesar wraps in Louisville
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with chopped romaine tossed with house caesar dressing and topped with buffalo chicken, banana peppers, capers, pickled red onion, shredded parm, and fried chickpeas.
Allergens: Wheat, Soy
Blind Squirrel Restaurant - Middletown
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|Caesar Chicken Wrap - FRIED
|$13.00
|Caesar Chicken Wrap - GRILLED
|$13.00