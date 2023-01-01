Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with chopped romaine tossed with house caesar dressing and topped with buffalo chicken, banana peppers, capers, pickled red onion, shredded parm, and fried chickpeas.
---
Allergens: Wheat, Soy
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant - Middletown

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Chicken Wrap - FRIED$13.00
Caesar Chicken Wrap - GRILLED$13.00
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant - Middletown
About Time Bar and Grill image

 

About Time Bar and Grill

12406 Lagrange Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan cheese with lettuce and red onions.
More about About Time Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Reuben

Chicken Curry

Taco Pizza

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Pretzels

Baja Fish Tacos

Spaghetti

Steamed Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

The Avenue

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (130 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1955 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston