Chicken cheesesteaks in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
Barry's Cheesesteaks
5408 Valley Station Road, Louisville
|#3 Chicken Cheesesteak
|$10.99
Thinly Sliced Chicken, white American cheese, and onions.
SANDWICHES
VonSubs
6006 Shepherdsville Road, Louisville
|(New) 6" Wildcat Chicken CheeseSteak
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken, onions, bell peppers, Jalapeno peppers, mushroom, white American cheese, and mayo
|6" Cardinal Chicken CheeseSteak
|$10.99
Grilled. Chicken, onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, mushroom, white American cheese, and mayo
|12" Chicken Cheesesteak
|$17.99
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, banana peppers, Mushroom, White American Cheese, Cheese Whiz and Mayo