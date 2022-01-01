Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken curry

Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken and Shrimp Paella$24.00
Chicken breast and shrimp, snow peas, carrots, red peppers and peas in Thai inspired sauce. With brown rice pilaf.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Item pic

 

Sankalp Louisville

9008 Taylorsville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry$15.99
(Boneless pieces of chicken with cubes of fresh vegetables cooked in brown gravy finished with cream and garnished with coriander)
More about Sankalp Louisville
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger - Highland

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$15.00
Chicken Curry$15.00
More about Wild Ginger - Highland
Banner pic

 

Eatz Vietnamese - 2244 Frankfort Ave

2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Banh Mi$11.00
More about Eatz Vietnamese - 2244 Frankfort Ave

