Chicken fried steaks in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Texas Buffalo Chicken Fried Steak$14.00
housemade vegan steak battered & fried, dipped in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, ranch, pickles, on a grilled Texas toast
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
Diamond Street Grub and Hops image

 

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinco de Mayo Special- Taco (Your choice of Chicken, Fish, or Steak)$3.00
More about Diamond Street Grub and Hops
White Buddha image

 

White Buddha

12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak and Chicken - Lunch$13.00
NEW YORK STEAK AND BONELESS CHICKEN COMBINATION IN TERIYAKI SAUCE
Steak and Chicken$21.95
NEW YORK STEAK AND BONELESS CHICKEN COMBINATION IN TERIYAKI SAUCE
More about White Buddha

