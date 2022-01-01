Chicken fried steaks in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Texas Buffalo Chicken Fried Steak
|$14.00
housemade vegan steak battered & fried, dipped in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, ranch, pickles, on a grilled Texas toast
More about Diamond Street Grub and Hops
Diamond Street Grub and Hops
3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Cinco de Mayo Special- Taco (Your choice of Chicken, Fish, or Steak)
|$3.00