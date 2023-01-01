Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Samurai Sushi and Hibachi - 12905 Shelbyville Road

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
D- Chicken Katsu$15.95
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Tender with Side of Japanese Katsu Sauce. Served with Salad and Soup, Vegetables and Rice.
More about Samurai Sushi and Hibachi - 12905 Shelbyville Road
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi - 12336 Shelbyville Rd

12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu$14.95
serve with steam rice, soup, house salad Add fried rice +1.00
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi - 12336 Shelbyville Rd
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger - Highland

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$15.00
More about Wild Ginger - Highland

