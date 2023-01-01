Chicken katsu in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken katsu
More about Samurai Sushi and Hibachi - 12905 Shelbyville Road
Samurai Sushi and Hibachi - 12905 Shelbyville Road
12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|D- Chicken Katsu
|$15.95
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Tender with Side of Japanese Katsu Sauce. Served with Salad and Soup, Vegetables and Rice.
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi - 12336 Shelbyville Rd
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi - 12336 Shelbyville Rd
12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Chicken Katsu
|$14.95
serve with steam rice, soup, house salad Add fried rice +1.00