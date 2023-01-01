Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Item pic

 

Zoës Kitchen

4126 SUMMIT PLAZA DR, LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Chicken Pita$10.99
Grilled chicken wrapped in a pita with Tzatziki, caramelized onions, feta, spring mix, and tomatoes.
More about Zoës Kitchen
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Chicken Fajita Pita$15.75
Grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions in pita. With cucumber yogurt sauce.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Banner pic

 

Eden & Kissi - 3912 Bardstown Road Suite 101

3912 Bardstown Road Suite 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fully Loaded Jerk Chicken Pita$11.95
w/ a bag of chips. *add a side for $2.49 Jerk chicken, yellow rice, mayo, lettuce, special sauce, Pico de Gallo and plantains.
More about Eden & Kissi - 3912 Bardstown Road Suite 101

