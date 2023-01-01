Chicken pitas in Louisville
Zoës Kitchen
4126 SUMMIT PLAZA DR, LOUISVILLE
|Greek Chicken Pita
|$10.99
Grilled chicken wrapped in a pita with Tzatziki, caramelized onions, feta, spring mix, and tomatoes.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Greek Chicken Fajita Pita
|$15.75
Grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions in pita. With cucumber yogurt sauce.
Eden & Kissi - 3912 Bardstown Road Suite 101
3912 Bardstown Road Suite 101, Louisville
|Fully Loaded Jerk Chicken Pita
|$11.95
w/ a bag of chips. *add a side for $2.49 Jerk chicken, yellow rice, mayo, lettuce, special sauce, Pico de Gallo and plantains.