Chicken pizza in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
|9" White Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$19.50
Chicken with BBQ sauce, green peppers, red onions, jalapeños, fontina and mozzarella cheeses
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
Saints Pizza
131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville
|LG-BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$22.00
Seasoned chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Don’t want something? Use the BBQ Mods menu to remove toppings!
|SM-Chicken Ranch Pizza
|$12.00
Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
SM-Chicken Ranch Pizza
$12.00
Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
|LG-Chicken Ranch Pizza
|$22.00
Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
LG-Chicken Ranch Pizza
$22.00
Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Angio's Italian Restaurant
1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville
|L- 6” Bbq Chicken Pizza
|$6.89
Roosters
4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|16" BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
|12" BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
Roosters
10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
Mac's @ Mile Wide
636 Barrett Ave, Louisville
|“Special” Buffalo chicken pizza
|$13.00
Buffalo base, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, topped with ranch drizzle, and celery!
Roosters
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|14-Inch Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza
|$19.00
Diced red peppers, red onions and chicken, loaded with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend and topped with blue cheese crumbles, green onions and drizzled with buffalo sauce
|10-Inch Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza
|$14.00
Diced Red Peppers, Red Onions, Chicken, loaded with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend, topped with blue cheese crumbles, green onions drizzled with buffalo sauce