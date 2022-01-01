Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Roosters

5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters
Item pic

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.50
Chicken with BBQ sauce, green peppers, red onions, jalapeños, fontina and mozzarella cheeses
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters
Saints Pizza image

 

Saints Pizza

131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LG-BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.00
Seasoned chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Don’t want something? Use the BBQ Mods menu to remove toppings!
SM-Chicken Ranch Pizza$12.00
Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Chicken Ranch Mods menu to remove toppings!
LG-Chicken Ranch Pizza$22.00
Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Chicken Ranch Mods menu to remove toppings!
More about Saints Pizza
Angio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Angio's Italian Restaurant

1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L- 6” Bbq Chicken Pizza$6.89
More about Angio's Italian Restaurant
Caffe Classico image

 

Caffe Classico

2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Chicken Pizza$16.00
More about Caffe Classico
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Roosters

4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
Takeout
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters
Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16" BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza$19.00
12" BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza$15.00
More about Granville Pub
Item pic

 

Roosters

10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters
Mac's @ Mile Wide image

 

Mac's @ Mile Wide

636 Barrett Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
“Special” Buffalo chicken pizza$13.00
Buffalo base, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, topped with ranch drizzle, and celery!
More about Mac's @ Mile Wide
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
14-Inch Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza$19.00
Diced red peppers, red onions and chicken, loaded with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend and topped with blue cheese crumbles, green onions and drizzled with buffalo sauce
10-Inch Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza$14.00
Diced Red Peppers, Red Onions, Chicken, loaded with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend, topped with blue cheese crumbles, green onions drizzled with buffalo sauce
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Classico Takeout

104 South Preston Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small White Chicken Pizza$9.95
y
More about Classico Takeout

