Chicken salad in Louisville

Trifecta
1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Avocado, corn, tomato, pepper jack, pickled onions, romaine, tortilla strips, Creamy Chipotle Dressing
Feast BBQ
909 E Market St, Louisville
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Our Chopped Smoked Chicken, Greens, Green Onions, Mexican Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and Pickled Red Onions Served with Our House Made Ranch.
The Silly Axe Cafe
2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$12.99
Fried chicken strips, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, house fried potato sticks, shredded cheddar and romaine/arugula mix tossed with hot bacon honey mustard dressing
Bluegrass Brewing Co
300 W Main St, Louisville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Crisp Romaine, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, Mushrooms, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Cucumber and Croutons.
Fried or Grilled Chicken.