Chicken salad in Louisville

Trifecta image

PIZZA

Trifecta

1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$9.99
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Avocado, corn, tomato, pepper jack, pickled onions, romaine, tortilla strips, Creamy Chipotle Dressing
More about Trifecta
Chopped Chicken Salad image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Feast BBQ

909 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$9.99
Our Chopped Smoked Chicken, Greens, Green Onions, Mexican Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and Pickled Red Onions Served with Our House Made Ranch.
More about Feast BBQ
Chicken Finger Salad image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$12.99
Fried chicken strips, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, house fried potato sticks, shredded cheddar and romaine/arugula mix tossed with hot bacon honey mustard dressing
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
Bluegrass Brewing Co image

 

Bluegrass Brewing Co

300 W Main St, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Crisp Romaine, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, Mushrooms, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Cucumber and Croutons.
Fried or Grilled Chicken.
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co
Avocado Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Galaxie

732 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Salad$12.00
grilled chicken, smashed avocado, romaine, arugula, tortilla strips, crispy potato, roasted red pepper, pico, chipotle dressing.
More about Galaxie

