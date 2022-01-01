Chicken salad sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Goose Creek Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Homemade Chicken Salad served on Wheat Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey.
More about Royals Hot Chicken
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Royals Hot Chicken
736 E Market St, Louisville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Honey Mustard, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$5.00
Tarragon chicken salad served in a white flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of chips or tater tots.
More about Caffe Classico
Caffe Classico
2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap
|$13.00
Shredded all white meat chicken breast with mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, celery, dried cranberries, pecans and sliced red onion. Served in a fresh spinach wrap with a hardboiled egg wrapped in bacon