Chicken salad sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Homemade Chicken Salad served on Wheat Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Royals Hot Chicken

736 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Honey Mustard, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
More about Royals Hot Chicken
Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$5.00
Tarragon chicken salad served in a white flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of chips or tater tots.
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Caffe Classico image

 

Caffe Classico

2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
More about Caffe Classico
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap$13.00
Shredded all white meat chicken breast with mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, celery, dried cranberries, pecans and sliced red onion. Served in a fresh spinach wrap with a hardboiled egg wrapped in bacon
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Item pic

CHICKEN

Royals Hot Chicken

10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich with Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Honey Mustard, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
More about Royals Hot Chicken

