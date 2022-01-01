Chicken sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue image

BBQ • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue

4222 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (379 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.25
More about Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue
Bluegrass Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bluegrass Brewing Company

300 W Main St, Louisville

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Bluegrass Brewing Company
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

The Table

1800 Portland Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$7.00
topped with bacon jam, red onion, greens and buttermilk ranch on a cheddar jalapeño bun
More about The Table
Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken breast filet grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
More about Granville Pub
FDKY Barbecue image

 

FDKY Barbecue

9606 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.00
More about FDKY Barbecue
Chopped Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Feast BBQ

909 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Sandwich$9.79
Chopped Chicken Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
More about Feast BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Jamaican Jerk Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Jerk seasoned chicken fingers tossed in our house jerk sauce with grilled pineapple, fried banana peppers, shredded lettuce and mango habenero aioli.
Can be made soy free with vegan habenero aioli. Dairy Free. Can be made egg free with a tortilla instead of hoagie
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
Bluegrass Brewing Co image

 

Bluegrass Brewing Co

300 W Main St, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Shaved Celery, Kaiser Roll
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

825 E MARKET ST, LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.98
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about EMMY SQUARED

