Chicken sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue
BBQ • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue
4222 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.25
More about Bluegrass Brewing Company
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bluegrass Brewing Company
300 W Main St, Louisville
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
More about The Table
SANDWICHES
The Table
1800 Portland Ave, Louisville
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
topped with bacon jam, red onion, greens and buttermilk ranch on a cheddar jalapeño bun
More about Granville Pub
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken breast filet grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
More about FDKY Barbecue
FDKY Barbecue
9606 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
More about Feast BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Feast BBQ
909 E Market St, Louisville
|Chopped Chicken Sandwich
|$9.79
Chopped Chicken Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Silly Axe Cafe
2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville
|Jamaican Jerk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Jerk seasoned chicken fingers tossed in our house jerk sauce with grilled pineapple, fried banana peppers, shredded lettuce and mango habenero aioli.
Can be made soy free with vegan habenero aioli. Dairy Free. Can be made egg free with a tortilla instead of hoagie
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co
Bluegrass Brewing Co
300 W Main St, Louisville
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Shaved Celery, Kaiser Roll