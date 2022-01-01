Chicken tenders in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Goose Creek Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.99
5 Hand Breaded Tenders served with 2 Sides and Dipping Sauce.
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.00
Buttermilk fried, hand breaded tenders, served hot or not. Served with celery and choice of ranch, honey mustard or blue cheese
More about Gander American Grill
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
5 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Sweet Chili Sauce or Ranch for dipping. Choice of Two Sides
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
3 Chicken Tenders. Choice of Sauce, One Side
More about Saints Pizza
Saints Pizza
131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Hand cut and double-dipped all-white meat chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
chicken tenders with bbq sauce or ranch for dipping
More about Granville Pub
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Large Hand-breaded strips of chicken served with fries and choice of BBQ, honey mustard, or ranch for dipping.
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Silly Axe Cafe
2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$12.99
Fried chicken strips, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, house fried potato sticks, shredded cheddar and romaine/arugula mix tossed with hot bacon honey mustard dressing
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tender fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Mustard or Ranch, served with choice of side item.
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co
Bluegrass Brewing Co
300 W Main St, Louisville
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$14.00
3 Chicken Tenders Fried or Grilled with Fries. Pick your sauce BBQ, Buffalo or Spicy Ranch
More about Zanzabar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Zanzabar
2100 South Preston Street, Louisville
|Don't Be A Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Basket of crispy chicken tenders with your choice of honey mustard, ranch, BBQ, Zbar house made buffalo, sweet chili sauce, or teriyaki