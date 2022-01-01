Chicken tenders in Louisville

Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$13.99
5 Hand Breaded Tenders served with 2 Sides and Dipping Sauce.
More about Goose Creek Diner
80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$11.00
Buttermilk fried, hand breaded tenders, served hot or not. Served with celery and choice of ranch, honey mustard or blue cheese
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$12.99
5 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Sweet Chili Sauce or Ranch for dipping. Choice of Two Sides
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
3 Chicken Tenders. Choice of Sauce, One Side
More about Gander American Grill
Saints Pizza image

 

Saints Pizza

131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Hand cut and double-dipped all-white meat chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.
More about Saints Pizza
Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$5.00
chicken tenders with bbq sauce or ranch for dipping
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Christi's Cafe image

 

Christi's Cafe

12810 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Platter$11.49
More about Christi's Cafe
Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Large Hand-breaded strips of chicken served with fries and choice of BBQ, honey mustard, or ranch for dipping.
More about Granville Pub
Chicken Finger Salad image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$12.99
Fried chicken strips, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, house fried potato sticks, shredded cheddar and romaine/arugula mix tossed with hot bacon honey mustard dressing
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
Chicken Tenders image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tender fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Mustard or Ranch, served with choice of side item.
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Bluegrass Brewing Co image

 

Bluegrass Brewing Co

300 W Main St, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Dinner$14.00
3 Chicken Tenders Fried or Grilled with Fries. Pick your sauce BBQ, Buffalo or Spicy Ranch
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co
Zanzabar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Zanzabar

2100 South Preston Street, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Don't Be A Chicken Tenders$10.00
Basket of crispy chicken tenders with your choice of honey mustard, ranch, BBQ, Zbar house made buffalo, sweet chili sauce, or teriyaki
More about Zanzabar
About Time Bar and Grill image

 

About Time Bar and Grill

12406 Lagrange Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Crispy fried, served with your choice of dipping sauce. Comes in orders of 2, 4, and 6.
More about About Time Bar and Grill

