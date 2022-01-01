Chicken wraps in Louisville

Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11324 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, crisp romaine, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, house made ranch choose from either Buffalo or BBQ Sauce rolled into a spinach tortilla.
