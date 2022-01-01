Chimichangas in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chimichangas
El Mariachi - Louisville
9901 La Grange Road, Louisville
|Chimichanga Especial
|$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
|Chimichanga Clasica
|$8.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
Taqueria El Comal
9609 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station
|CHIMICHANGA DINNER
|$9.99
Deep fried tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
|SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
|$12.99
Deep fried tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, covered with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado.