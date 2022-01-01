Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chimichangas

El Mariachi - Louisville

9901 La Grange Road, Louisville

Takeout
Chimichanga Especial$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga Clasica$8.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
Taqueria El Comal

9609 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station

TakeoutFast Pay
CHIMICHANGA DINNER$9.99
Deep fried tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA$12.99
Deep fried tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, covered with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado.
