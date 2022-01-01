Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate lava cake in
Louisville
/
Louisville
/
Chocolate Lava Cake
Louisville restaurants that serve chocolate lava cake
The Joy Luck -Highlands
1285 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
No reviews yet
Chocolate Lava Cake
$7.50
More about The Joy Luck -Highlands
The Joy Luck - East End
9850 Von Allmen Court, Louisville
No reviews yet
Chocolate Lava Cake
$7.50
More about The Joy Luck - East End
Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville
Brisket
Pretzels
Chicken Rolls
Italian Subs
Fish And Chips
Sweet And Sour Chicken
Shumai
Cake
Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore
Bardstown Road
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Original Highlands
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
NuLu
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Fern Creek
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Highlands- Deer Park
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Okolona
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Phoenix Hill
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near Louisville to explore
New Albany
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Prospect
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Crestwood
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Radcliff
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1841 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston