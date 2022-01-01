Cobb salad in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve cobb salad
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce with turkey, egg, bacon, tomatoes, avacado and homemade bleu cheese dressing
Trifecta
1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville
|Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Herb Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, hard cooked eggs, swiss cheese, beets, red onions, Dijon Vinaigrette
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, fried chicken,
bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg and blue cheese crumbles.
|Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Bristol Bar and Grille
614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg lettuce topped with diced chicken, diced tomatoes, green onions, hard-boiled egg, fresh avocado, Danish blue cheese crumbles and bacon