Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce with turkey, egg, bacon, tomatoes, avacado and homemade bleu cheese dressing
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
Trifecta image

PIZZA

Trifecta

1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$9.99
Herb Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, hard cooked eggs, swiss cheese, beets, red onions, Dijon Vinaigrette
More about Trifecta
Bristol Bar and Grille image

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, fried chicken,
bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg and blue cheese crumbles.
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, fried chicken,
bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Item pic

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce topped with diced chicken, diced tomatoes, green onions, hard-boiled egg, fresh avocado, Danish blue cheese crumbles and bacon
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Item pic

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
Iceberg lettuce topped with thick cut turkey breast, fresh avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and crumbled blue cheese
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Fritters

Pretzels

Chicken Nuggets

California Rolls

Katsu

Vietnamese Coffee

Fish Tacos

Filet Mignon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston