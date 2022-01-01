Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve collard greens

Four Pegs Beer Lounge image

 

Four Pegs Beer Lounge

1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Local Fresh Collard Greens$4.00
More about Four Pegs Beer Lounge
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$3.00
More about Gander American Grill
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Feast BBQ

10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$2.99
More about Feast BBQ
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Collard Greens$6.00
fresh collard greens slowly simmered with bacon, country ham, and a secret blend of goodness; gluten-free
Collard Greens$5.00
fresh collard greens slowly simmered with bacon, country ham, and a secret blend of goodness
More about Le Moo
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Feast BBQ

909 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$2.99
More about Feast BBQ

