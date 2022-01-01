Collard greens in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve collard greens
Four Pegs Beer Lounge
1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville
|Local Fresh Collard Greens
|$4.00
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Collard Greens
|$3.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Collard Greens
|$6.00
fresh collard greens slowly simmered with bacon, country ham, and a secret blend of goodness; gluten-free
|Collard Greens
|$5.00
fresh collard greens slowly simmered with bacon, country ham, and a secret blend of goodness