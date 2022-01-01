Cookies in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve cookies

Sugar Cookie image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Sugar Cookie$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Choco Chip Cookie - Half Peach$3.00
salted chocolate chip cookie from Half Peach Bakery & Cafe
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
Item pic

PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Monster Cookie$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
Sugar Cookie$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
MozzaPi image

PIZZA

MozzaPi

12102 LaGrange Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CORN COOKIE$3.00
*bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.00
*bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time
More about MozzaPi
Porkland BBQ image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Porkland BBQ

2519 St Cecilia St, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$2.00
More about Porkland BBQ
Item pic

 

Butchertown Grocery Bakery

743 E Main Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
Classic peanut butter cookie. With bourbon smoked sugar
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
semi-sweet chocolate, maldon salt
Bourbon Barrel Sugar Cookie$3.00
bourbon barrel smoked demerara
More about Butchertown Grocery Bakery
The Café image

 

The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#1 Sandwich, Side, & Cookie$13.00
Your choice of any sandwich served with one side and a cookie.
#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie$13.50
A half sandwich and a cup of soup served with one side and a cookie.
More about The Café
Sugar Cookie image

 

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugar Cookie$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
Monster Cookie$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
XL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.00
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
Takeout
Monster Cookie$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
Sugar Cookie$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
MozzaPi @ Ten20 image

 

MozzaPi @ Ten20

1020 East Washington Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolatey goodness made with rye flour and dark chocolate chips.
*bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time
More about MozzaPi @ Ten20
Dairy Free Cookies And Cream Cake image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Dairy Free Cookies And Cream Cake$6.00
dairy free, soy free
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Monster Cookie$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Yellow Curry

Chicken Fajitas

California Rolls

Cheesy Bread

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Brisket

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston