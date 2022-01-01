Cookies in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve cookies
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Choco Chip Cookie - Half Peach
|$3.00
salted chocolate chip cookie from Half Peach Bakery & Cafe
PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville
|Monster Cookie
|$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
PIZZA
MozzaPi
12102 LaGrange Rd, Louisville
|CORN COOKIE
|$3.00
*bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$3.00
*bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time
Butchertown Grocery Bakery
743 E Main Street, Louisville
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.00
Classic peanut butter cookie. With bourbon smoked sugar
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
semi-sweet chocolate, maldon salt
|Bourbon Barrel Sugar Cookie
|$3.00
bourbon barrel smoked demerara
The Café
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|#1 Sandwich, Side, & Cookie
|$13.00
Your choice of any sandwich served with one side and a cookie.
|#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie
|$13.50
A half sandwich and a cup of soup served with one side and a cookie.
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
|Monster Cookie
|$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|XL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$2.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Monster Cookie
|$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.49
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
MozzaPi @ Ten20
1020 East Washington Street, Louisville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolatey goodness made with rye flour and dark chocolate chips.
*bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time
SANDWICHES
The Silly Axe Cafe
2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville
|Dairy Free Cookies And Cream Cake
|$6.00
dairy free, soy free