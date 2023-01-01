Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Bristol Bar & Grille - Downtown

614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville

Crab Cake Sandwich$13.00
Pan-fried select crab meat on an Brioche bun with chipotle sauce and Bristol slaw.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Crab Cake Sandwich$13.00
Pan-fried select crab meat on an Brioche bun with chipotle sauce and Blue cheese slaw.
Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli

9426 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$9.00
