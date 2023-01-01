Crab cake sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
More about Bristol Bar & Grille - Downtown
Bristol Bar & Grille - Downtown
614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$13.00
Pan-fried select crab meat on an Brioche bun with chipotle sauce and Bristol slaw.
More about Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$13.00
Pan-fried select crab meat on an Brioche bun with chipotle sauce and Blue cheese slaw.