Crab cakes in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve crab cakes

Lou Lou Food & Drink image

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Twin Crab Cakes$21.00
Fresh Maryland crab with chili hollandaise. Served with a large side of feta, spinach and sun-dried tomato salad
App Crab Cake$12.00
Fresh Maryland crab with chili hollandaise. Served with a side of feta, spinach and sun-dried tomato salad
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Brasserie Provence

150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (1979 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$18.00
Fennel roasted bell pepper slaw, citrus-chive aioli
More about Brasserie Provence
Crab Cakes image

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sand$12.00
Pan-fried select crab meat on an Brioche bun with chipotle sauce and Bristol slaw.
Crab Cakes$21.00
Pan-fried select crab meat, served with vegetable of the day and chipotle sauce.
Crab Cake App$12.00
Select crab meat, pan-fried. Served with chipotle sauce.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$28.00
Pan-sauteed crab cakes, Creole remoulade. Basmati rice. Stir-fried vegetables.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Item pic

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$13.00
Pan-fried select crab meat on an Brioche bun with chipotle sauce and Bristol slaw.
Crab Cakes App$12.00
Select crab meat, pan-fried. Served with chipotle sauce.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online S&B Crab Cake$19.00
Online Land & Sea W/ Crab Cake$65.00
More about Steak & Bourbon
Tha Drippin Crab image

 

Tha Drippin Crab

1219 West Jefferson Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Crab Cakes$18.00
More about Tha Drippin Crab
VonSubs image

SANDWICHES

VonSubs

6006 Shepherdsville Road, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (2423 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Crab Cakes And Fries$12.25
More about VonSubs

