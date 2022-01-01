Crab cakes in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Twin Crab Cakes
|$21.00
Fresh Maryland crab with chili hollandaise. Served with a large side of feta, spinach and sun-dried tomato salad
|App Crab Cake
|$12.00
Fresh Maryland crab with chili hollandaise. Served with a side of feta, spinach and sun-dried tomato salad
More about Brasserie Provence
SEAFOOD
Brasserie Provence
150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Crab Cake
|$18.00
Fennel roasted bell pepper slaw, citrus-chive aioli
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Crab Cake Sand
|$12.00
Pan-fried select crab meat on an Brioche bun with chipotle sauce and Bristol slaw.
|Crab Cakes
|$21.00
Pan-fried select crab meat, served with vegetable of the day and chipotle sauce.
|Crab Cake App
|$12.00
Select crab meat, pan-fried. Served with chipotle sauce.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Crab Cakes
|$28.00
Pan-sauteed crab cakes, Creole remoulade. Basmati rice. Stir-fried vegetables.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Bristol Bar and Grille
614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$13.00
Pan-fried select crab meat on an Brioche bun with chipotle sauce and Bristol slaw.
|Crab Cakes App
|$12.00
Select crab meat, pan-fried. Served with chipotle sauce.
More about Steak & Bourbon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Steak & Bourbon
1321 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Online S&B Crab Cake
|$19.00
|Online Land & Sea W/ Crab Cake
|$65.00
More about Tha Drippin Crab
Tha Drippin Crab
1219 West Jefferson Street, Louisville
|Vegan Crab Cakes
|$18.00