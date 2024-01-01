Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

NamNam Cafe

318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Crepe$15.50
Thin crispy rice and coconut flour crepe pan fried, then stuffed with onions, pork, shrimp and onions. Served with nuoc cham
EXTENDED TIME TO COOK! 15 MIN COOK TIME!
More about NamNam Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Crepe$12.00
Nutella: Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Banana, Strawberries, Chocolate Drizzle
Savory Crepe$15.00
Granny Smith Apple, Brie, Arugula, Country Ham, Hot Honey, Balsamic Reduction
More about Morning Fork
Item pic

 

Wild Eggs - Jeffersontown

9010 Taylorsville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Crepe$9.99
Light and tender crepe filled with sweetened cream cheese and topped with homemade blueberry compote, powdered sugar and whipped cream
More about Wild Eggs - Jeffersontown
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs - Dupont

3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (2902 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Crepe$9.99
Light and tender crepe filled with sweetened cream cheese and topped with homemade blueberry compote, powdered sugar and whipped cream
Chicken Florentine Crepe$12.99
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms and cream folded inside a tender crepe topped with white cheddar mornay sauce, red peppers and green onions.
More about Wild Eggs - Dupont

