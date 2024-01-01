Crepes in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve crepes
NamNam Cafe
318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville
|Vietnamese Crepe
|$15.50
Thin crispy rice and coconut flour crepe pan fried, then stuffed with onions, pork, shrimp and onions. Served with nuoc cham
EXTENDED TIME TO COOK! 15 MIN COOK TIME!
Morning Fork
Morning Fork
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Sweet Crepe
|$12.00
Nutella: Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Banana, Strawberries, Chocolate Drizzle
|Savory Crepe
|$15.00
Granny Smith Apple, Brie, Arugula, Country Ham, Hot Honey, Balsamic Reduction
Wild Eggs - Jeffersontown
9010 Taylorsville Road, Louisville
|Blueberry Crepe
|$9.99
Light and tender crepe filled with sweetened cream cheese and topped with homemade blueberry compote, powdered sugar and whipped cream
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs - Dupont
3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville
|Blueberry Crepe
|$9.99
Light and tender crepe filled with sweetened cream cheese and topped with homemade blueberry compote, powdered sugar and whipped cream
|Chicken Florentine Crepe
|$12.99
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms and cream folded inside a tender crepe topped with white cheddar mornay sauce, red peppers and green onions.