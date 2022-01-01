Crispy chicken in Louisville

The Melting Pot image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1216 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, crisp romaine, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, house made ranch choose from either Buffalo or BBQ Sauce rolled into a spinach tortilla.
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

825 E MARKET ST, LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Crunchers$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
More about EMMY SQUARED

