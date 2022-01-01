Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Feast BBQ

10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Smoked Tofu Plate$14.99
Our House Smoked and Crispy Fried Tofu Plate is Served with Your Choice of Two Sides, Pickles, Red Onions and Two Slices of Bread.
Crispy Smoked Tofu Sandwich$9.79
Crispy Smoked and Fried Tofu Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
More about Feast BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Feast BBQ

909 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Smoked Tofu Sandwich$9.79
Crispy Smoked and Fried Tofu Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
Crispy Smoked Tofu Plate$14.99
Our House Smoked and Crispy Fried Tofu Plate is Served with Your Choice of Two Sides, Pickles, Red Onions and Two Slices of Bread.
More about Feast BBQ
Item pic

 

Simply Thai

12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Tofu$6.75
Crispy fried tofu served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
More about Simply Thai
Item pic

 

Simply Thai

323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tofu$6.75
Crispy fried tofu served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
More about Simply Thai

