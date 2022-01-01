Crispy tofu in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve crispy tofu
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Feast BBQ
10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Crispy Smoked Tofu Plate
|$14.99
Our House Smoked and Crispy Fried Tofu Plate is Served with Your Choice of Two Sides, Pickles, Red Onions and Two Slices of Bread.
|Crispy Smoked Tofu Sandwich
|$9.79
Crispy Smoked and Fried Tofu Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Feast BBQ
909 E Market St, Louisville
|Crispy Smoked Tofu Sandwich
|$9.79
Crispy Smoked and Fried Tofu Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
|Crispy Smoked Tofu Plate
|$14.99
Our House Smoked and Crispy Fried Tofu Plate is Served with Your Choice of Two Sides, Pickles, Red Onions and Two Slices of Bread.
Simply Thai
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville
|Crispy Tofu
|$6.75
Crispy fried tofu served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.