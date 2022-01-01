Egg rolls in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve egg rolls
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$8.00
2 vegan egg rolls filled with corned beef, kimchi sauerkraut, and cheese, with thousand island dipping sauce
allergens: wheat, soy, coconut
Simply Thai
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville
|Egg Roll
|$7.50
Green cabbage, carrot, noodles, seasoning rolled in a egg roll wrapper and fried. Served with home- made mango sauce