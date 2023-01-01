Egg sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Hot Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Vegan seared ham, scrambled just egg, melted cheddar, maple aioli on Texas toast. Allergens: wheat, soy
More about The Village Anchor
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Fried Egg & Pancetta Sandwich
|$15.00
More about The Café - Louisville, KY
The Café - Louisville, KY
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Two scrambled eggs topped with Cheddar cheese, served on croissant or English muffin, with one side, choose from roasted potatoes, grits or fresh seasonal fruit. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon or Breakfast Sausage Patties +$3.