Enchiladas in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

El Mariachi - Louisville

9901 La Grange Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$12.99
Four enchiladas, stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef then covered with cheese sauce. served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas de la Casa$12.99
Chicken, cheese or chorizo filled enchiladas covered with red or green sauce, topped with sour cream, fresh cheese and avocado slices
More about El Mariachi - Louisville
Banner pic

 

Guacamole Modern Mexican

900 East Market Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Enchiladas$25.00
More about Guacamole Modern Mexican
The Table image

SANDWICHES

The Table - Louisville

1800 Portland Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$4.00
More about The Table - Louisville

Map

Map

