Enchiladas in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve enchiladas
El Mariachi - Louisville
9901 La Grange Road, Louisville
|Enchiladas
|$12.99
Four enchiladas, stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef then covered with cheese sauce. served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas de la Casa
|$12.99
Chicken, cheese or chorizo filled enchiladas covered with red or green sauce, topped with sour cream, fresh cheese and avocado slices
Guacamole Modern Mexican
900 East Market Street, Louisville
|Spicy Chicken Enchiladas
|$25.00