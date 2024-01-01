Fajita salad in Louisville
El Mariachi - Louisville
9901 La Grange Road, Louisville
|Taco Salad Fajita
|$12.99
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
Tres Amigos Of Louisville - 9921 Ormsby Station Road
9921 Ormsby Station Road, Louisville
|Fajita Salad Bowl
|$11.99
Grilled chicken or tender steak cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes
and grilled onions over fresh garden greens with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
|Lunch Fajita Salad bowl
|$10.99