Fajita salad in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve fajita salad

Item pic

 

El Mariachi - Louisville

9901 La Grange Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad Fajita$12.99
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
More about El Mariachi - Louisville
Consumer pic

 

Tres Amigos Of Louisville - 9921 Ormsby Station Road

9921 Ormsby Station Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Salad Bowl$11.99
Grilled chicken or tender steak cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes
and grilled onions over fresh garden greens with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Lunch Fajita Salad bowl$10.99
More about Tres Amigos Of Louisville - 9921 Ormsby Station Road
Banner pic

 

I love Tacos- Omni - 400 South 2nd Street

400 South 2nd Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Salad$11.49
More about I love Tacos- Omni - 400 South 2nd Street

