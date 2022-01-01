Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.50
Beer battered cod, tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, grilled rye bread. Served with fries
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
Item pic

 

Roosters

5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Lightly grilled or fried Basa on rye bread with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and tartar sauce. Served with Bristol slaw.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Selma's Favourite Fish Sandwich$15.25
Creole-spiced white fish, caper tartar sauce and lettuce, on Foccacia.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Item pic

 

ATG Public House

1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$11.00
More about ATG Public House
Angio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Angio's Italian Restaurant

1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$8.99
More about Angio's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Roosters

4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Weekend Burgers Restaurant

5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH SANDWICH$7.99
8oz of Alaskan Pollock fried fish on a Philly bun with lettuce tomatoes and tartar sauce on the side.
More about Weekend Burgers Restaurant
Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cod Fish Sandwich$12.00
8 ounces of fried cod served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions served on sliced rye. Comes with tarter sauce or house made spicy ranch.
More about Granville Pub
Item pic

 

Roosters

10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Roosters
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Large hand breaded premium white fish fillet, fried crisp served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Item pic

CHICKEN

Royals Hot Chicken

10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Fish Sandwich$10.99
Crispy White Fish Sandwich with Creamy Royals Coleslaw and Our Pickled Cherry Pepper Tartar Sauce on a Potato Bun.
More about Royals Hot Chicken
Zero’s Luxe Lounge image

 

Zero’s Luxe Lounge

1346 River Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$12.00
More about Zero’s Luxe Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Barrel 33

14049 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Piece Fish Sandwich$13.99
More about Barrel 33

