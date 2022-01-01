Fish sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.50
Beer battered cod, tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, grilled rye bread. Served with fries
Roosters
5338 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.00
Lightly grilled or fried Basa on rye bread with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and tartar sauce. Served with Bristol slaw.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Selma's Favourite Fish Sandwich
|$15.25
Creole-spiced white fish, caper tartar sauce and lettuce, on Foccacia.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Angio's Italian Restaurant
1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville
|Fish Sandwich
|$8.99
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Roosters
4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
Weekend Burgers Restaurant
5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle
|FISH SANDWICH
|$7.99
8oz of Alaskan Pollock fried fish on a Philly bun with lettuce tomatoes and tartar sauce on the side.
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|Cod Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
8 ounces of fried cod served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions served on sliced rye. Comes with tarter sauce or house made spicy ranch.
Roosters
10430 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Large hand breaded premium white fish fillet, fried crisp served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.
CHICKEN
Royals Hot Chicken
10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Hot Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Crispy White Fish Sandwich with Creamy Royals Coleslaw and Our Pickled Cherry Pepper Tartar Sauce on a Potato Bun.