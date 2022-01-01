Fish tacos in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve fish tacos

Baja Fish Taco #8 on line image

 

Taco Luchador

938 Baxter Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
More about Taco Luchador
Beef 'O' Brady's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11324 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Blackened Fish Tacos image

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Fish Tacos$16.00
Two grilled flour tortillas with blackened tilapia and Napa cabbage. Topped with avocado, queso fresco, and poblano-lime crema. Served with house-fried flour tortilla chips & pico de gallo
More about The Village Anchor
Beef 'O' Brady's image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Diamond Street Grub and Hops image

 

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinco de Mayo Special- Taco (Your choice of Chicken, Fish, or Steak)$3.00
More about Diamond Street Grub and Hops
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line image

 

El Taco Luchador

5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
More about El Taco Luchador
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line image

 

El Taco Luchador

112 Meridian Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
More about El Taco Luchador
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville

Avg 4 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line image

 

El Taco Luchador

9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
More about El Taco Luchador
Item pic

TACOS

Zombie Taco

100 West Washington Street, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (78 reviews)
Takeout
BAJA STYLE FISH TACO$5.00
pico de gallo, romaine, baja sauce, guacamole
More about Zombie Taco

