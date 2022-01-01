Fish tacos in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve fish tacos
Taco Luchador
938 Baxter Ave, Louisville
|Baja Fish Taco #8 on line
|$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11324 Preston Highway, Louisville
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Two grilled flour tortillas with blackened tilapia and Napa cabbage. Topped with avocado, queso fresco, and poblano-lime crema. Served with house-fried flour tortilla chips & pico de gallo
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Diamond Street Grub and Hops
3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Cinco de Mayo Special- Taco (Your choice of Chicken, Fish, or Steak)
|$3.00
El Taco Luchador
5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville
|Baja Fish Taco #8 on line
|$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
El Taco Luchador
112 Meridian Ave, Saint Matthews
|Baja Fish Taco #8 on line
|$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
El Taco Luchador
9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Baja Fish Taco #8 on line
|$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
TACOS
Zombie Taco
100 West Washington Street, Louisville
|BAJA STYLE FISH TACO
|$5.00
pico de gallo, romaine, baja sauce, guacamole