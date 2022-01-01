Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve flan

Taco Luchador image

 

Taco Luchador

938 Baxter Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flan$4.99
More about Taco Luchador
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

642 baxter Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$4.25
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
El Taco Luchador image

 

El Taco Luchador

5205 New Cut Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flan$4.99
More about El Taco Luchador
El Taco Luchador image

 

El Taco Luchador

112 Meridian Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$4.99
More about El Taco Luchador
Item pic

 

Sweet Havana

5510 fern valley rd, louisville

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Flan Grande$12.69
Flan$1.99
Cake Flan$2.99
More about Sweet Havana
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

5439 new cut rd, louisville

Avg 4.6 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$4.25
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Taqueria El Comal image

 

Taqueria El Comal

9609 Dixie Hwy, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$3.99
Creamy custard dessert, with a clear layer of caramel sauce.
More about Taqueria El Comal
El Taco Luchador image

 

El Taco Luchador

9204 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$4.99
More about El Taco Luchador
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

9148 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown

Avg 4.7 (2165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$4.25
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Noche Mexican BBQ

1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$6.00
Smooth caramel flan topped with whipped cream, seasonal fruits
More about Noche Mexican BBQ
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

12531 Shelbyville Rd, Middletown

Avg 4.7 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$4.25
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Greek Salad

Cupcakes

Chicken Wraps

Lobster Rolls

Yellow Curry

Mac And Cheese Burgers

Chipotle Chicken

Mussels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston