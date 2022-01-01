French toast in Louisville

Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve french toast

Highbrew Coffee Company image

 

Highbrew Coffee Company

7407 Fegenbush Ln Ste A, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$2.99
More about Highbrew Coffee Company
Superchefs - Louisville image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Superchefs - Louisville

1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding Granola French Toast$12.99
More about Superchefs - Louisville
Stuffed French Toast image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed French Toast$10.99
Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened
cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries,
powdered sugar, cinnamon and
whipped cream
More about Wild Eggs
French Toast image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$16.00
Thick Sliced Brioche French Toast, Bananas Foster Topping, Toasted Pecans, Whipped Cream
More about Morning Fork
Gaslight Diner image

 

Gaslight Diner

10509 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Platter$13.00
2 pieces of French toast, topped with whipped butter and warm maple syrup on the side. Served with 2 eggs, bacon or sausage, and your choice of potatoes.
More about Gaslight Diner

Map

Map

