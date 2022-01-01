Fried rice in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve fried rice

Yang Kee Noodle image

 

Yang Kee Noodle

13301 Shelbyville Rd., Suite 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Fried Rice$5.99
Chicken, carrots, egg, onion, soy and rice.
Fried Rice$10.99
Chicken, carrots, egg, onion, soy and rice.
Vegetarian and gluten-free options available.
More about Yang Kee Noodle
Loaded Fried Rice image

 

Simply Thai

12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$11.50
Jasmine rice, onion and egg.
Loaded Fried Rice$11.50
Jasmine rice, edamame, black beans, mixed vegetables and onion.
More about Simply Thai
Loaded Fried Rice image

 

Simply Thai

323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$9.50
Jasmine rice, onion and egg.
Loaded Fried Rice$9.50
Jasmine rice, edamame, black beans, mixed vegetables and onion.
More about Simply Thai
White Buddha image

 

White Buddha

12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$4.95
More about White Buddha
Side Fried Rice image

 

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Fried Rice$4.00
Rice, egg, carrots, spring onion
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
Fried Rice Bowl image

 

Pokehana

436 W Market St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice Bowl$9.25
Fried rice made with homemade whipped garlic butter. Comes with your choice of protein. Recommended: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Tofu
More about Pokehana

Map

Map

