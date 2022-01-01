Fried rice in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve fried rice
Yang Kee Noodle
13301 Shelbyville Rd., Suite 101, Louisville
|Kid's Fried Rice
|$5.99
Chicken, carrots, egg, onion, soy and rice.
|Fried Rice
|$10.99
Chicken, carrots, egg, onion, soy and rice.
Vegetarian and gluten-free options available.
Simply Thai
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville
|Fried Rice
|$11.50
Jasmine rice, onion and egg.
|Loaded Fried Rice
|$11.50
Jasmine rice, edamame, black beans, mixed vegetables and onion.
Simply Thai
323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE
|Fried Rice
|$9.50
Jasmine rice, onion and egg.
|Loaded Fried Rice
|$9.50
Jasmine rice, edamame, black beans, mixed vegetables and onion.
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek
|Side Fried Rice
|$4.00
Rice, egg, carrots, spring onion