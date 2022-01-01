Greek salad in Louisville
PIZZA
Impellizzeri's Pizza
4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, black
olives, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini
and feta cheese crumbles.
PASTA • CHEESE
Lotsa Pasta
3717 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Greek Pasta Salad
|$7.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Penne, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Fresh Parsley, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Fresh Garlic, Feta & Kalamata Olives
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese and green peppers with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
PIZZA
Trifecta
1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Feta, tomato, red onion, olives, marinated cucumber, mixed herbs, and romaine, Citrus Tahini dressing
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Greek Salad
|$10.50
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, organic greens, traditional Greek vinaigrette. Vegetarian
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Fat Lamb
2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville
|Greek Salad (vegetarian)
|$13.00
kalamata olives / grape tomatoes / marinated roasted red peppers / cucumbers / feta / champagne vinaigrette
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers and crumbled feta cheese with a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.
Saints Pizza
131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Mixed greens, red peppers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pine nuts, tomatoes, feta cheese and our Greek dressing.