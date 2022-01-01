Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve greek salad

Impellizzeri's Pizza image

PIZZA

Impellizzeri's Pizza

4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, black
olives, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini
and feta cheese crumbles.
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Item pic

PASTA • CHEESE

Lotsa Pasta

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Pasta Salad$7.99
12 oz container
Ingredients: Penne, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Fresh Parsley, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Fresh Garlic, Feta & Kalamata Olives
More about Lotsa Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese and green peppers with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
Trifecta image

PIZZA

Trifecta

1971 Brownsboro RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.99
Feta, tomato, red onion, olives, marinated cucumber, mixed herbs, and romaine, Citrus Tahini dressing
More about Trifecta
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.50
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, organic greens, traditional Greek vinaigrette. Vegetarian
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
The Fat Lamb image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Fat Lamb

2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad (vegetarian)$13.00
kalamata olives / grape tomatoes / marinated roasted red peppers / cucumbers / feta / champagne vinaigrette
More about The Fat Lamb
Impellizzeri's Pizza image

 

Impellizzeri's Pizza

805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, black
olives, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini
and feta cheese crumbles.
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, peppers, red onions, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers and crumbled feta cheese with a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Saints Pizza image

 

Saints Pizza

131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.50
Mixed greens, red peppers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pine nuts, tomatoes, feta cheese and our Greek dressing.
More about Saints Pizza
Caffe Classico image

 

Caffe Classico

2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.95
More about Caffe Classico
Item pic

 

About Time Bar and Grill

12406 Lagrange Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$10.00
crisp romaine, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives & croutons.
More about About Time Bar and Grill

