Ham sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Vegan seared ham, scrambled just egg, melted cheddar, maple aioli on Texas toast. Allergens: wheat, soy
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
ATG Sandwich Emporium / Flamingo Lounge image

 

ATG Sandwich Emporium

119 South 7th Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg & Country Ham Sandwich$5.50
Fried Egg, Country Ham, Sharp Cheddar, on choice of Sourdough or Brooklyn Bagel
More about ATG Sandwich Emporium
Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
DRUNKEN HAM SANDWICH$7.75
Boar's Head bourbon Ridge Ham, beer cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a pretzel bun
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Barrel 33 - 14049 Shelbyville Rd

14049 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Ham Sandwich W/ Cup of Bean Soup$8.99
Hot Ham Sandwich W/Side Salad$8.99
Hot Ham Sandwich W/ Cup of Check's Chili$8.99
More about Barrel 33 - 14049 Shelbyville Rd

