Ham sandwiches in Louisville

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Hot Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Vegan seared ham, scrambled just egg, melted cheddar, maple aioli on Texas toast. Allergens: wheat, soy
ATG Sandwich Emporium
119 South 7th Street, Louisville
|Egg & Country Ham Sandwich
|$5.50
Fried Egg, Country Ham, Sharp Cheddar, on choice of Sourdough or Brooklyn Bagel
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|DRUNKEN HAM SANDWICH
|$7.75
Boar's Head bourbon Ridge Ham, beer cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a pretzel bun