Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibachi steaks in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve hibachi steaks

White Buddha image

 

White Buddha

12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hibachi Steak - Lunch$9.00
LEAN STRIPLOIN STEAK WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE
Hibachi Steak$19.95
More about White Buddha
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar image

 

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Steak Hibachi$12.10
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Eel

Grits

Sweet Corn

Crab Rolls

Brulee

Steak Fajitas

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (120 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1615 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston