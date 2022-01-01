Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve honey chicken

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Homemade Chicken Salad served on Wheat Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Diamond Street Grub and Hops image

 

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken and waffles$12.00
Homemade Belgium Waffles, hand breaded crispy fried chicken, hot honey drizzle, Pop’s pickle, side of maple syrup
More about Diamond Street Grub and Hops
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Chicken Sal Sandwich$10.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Honey, Wheatberry Bread
More about Gander American Grill

