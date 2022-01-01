Huevos rancheros in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Wild Eggs
153 English Station Rd, Louisville
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.99
Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.
Wild Eggs
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.99
The Café
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe
|$14.00
Farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and served on top of our signature mixture of roasted red potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shredded Cheddar cheese. All topped with fresh cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortilla chips. Served with salsa on the side.
Wild Eggs
1311 Herr Lane, Louisville
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.99
Wild Eggs
3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.99
