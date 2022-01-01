Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

153 English Station Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1441 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.
More about Wild Eggs
Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe image

 

The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe$14.00
Farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and served on top of our signature mixture of roasted red potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shredded Cheddar cheese. All topped with fresh cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortilla chips. Served with salsa on the side.
More about The Café
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3985 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (2902 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.
More about Wild Eggs

