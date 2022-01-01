Hummus in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve hummus
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Hummus Trio
|$9.00
Our traditional house-made hummus paired with two daily specialty flavors served with pita bread or veggies. Please ask your server about today’s creative selections
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Old World Hummus
|$12.75
Chickpea tahini mousse, tomato cucumber relish, pita. Vegan, available GF
Atria Haymarket Bistro
300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville
|PITA WITH BOAR'S HEAD HUMMUS & VEGGIES
|$6.75
open faced pita with Boar's Head Hummus, feta cheese, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, artichoke hearts, drizzled with roasted garlic extra-virgin olive oil