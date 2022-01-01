Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve hummus

Lou Lou Food & Drink image

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Trio$9.00
Our traditional house-made hummus paired with two daily specialty flavors served with pita bread or veggies. Please ask your server about today’s creative selections
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Old World Hummus$12.75
Chickpea tahini mousse, tomato cucumber relish, pita. Vegan, available GF
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Atria Haymarket Bistro image

 

Atria Haymarket Bistro

300 East Market St. Suite 100, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
PITA WITH BOAR'S HEAD HUMMUS & VEGGIES$6.75
open faced pita with Boar's Head Hummus, feta cheese, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, artichoke hearts, drizzled with roasted garlic extra-virgin olive oil
More about Atria Haymarket Bistro
Zanzabar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Zanzabar

2100 South Preston Street, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Zbar Hummus Plate$9.00
House made hummus from Middle Eastern Parkway, served with pita bread and cucumber slices
More about Zanzabar

