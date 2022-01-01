Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve italian salad

Angio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Angio's Italian Restaurant

1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Chef Salad$8.99
More about Angio's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hideout Pizzaria

5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Salad$8.29
More about Hideout Pizzaria

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Catfish Sandwiches

Croissants

California Rolls

Chicken Soup

Mozzarella Sticks

Crispy Tofu

Chef Salad

Vegetable Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston